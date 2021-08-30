AUG. 30 -- As the number of people hospitalized with the disease continues its increase, public health officials Monday reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, the cumulation of three days' worth of test results.
The 4,081 new cases and 10 recent COVID-19 deaths reported Monday by the Department of Public Health bring the state's total coronavirus case count to 708,042 since the pandemic started and the virus's death toll here to 18,229 when counting about 375 people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of COVID-19.
The new cases announced Monday came from 175,063 recent COVID-19 tests -- a positive test rate of 2.33 percent. That helped drive down the state's overall positive test rate, from 2.75 percent as of Friday to 2.51 percent as of Monday, DPH said.
Between Friday's report from DPH and its update Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts climbed from 572 patients to 603 patients. Massachusetts hospitals had fewer than 600 COVID-19 patients since April 27 and, at one point in early July, had as few as 80 patients.
Earlier Monday afternoon, DPH announced that the number of people in Massachusetts fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now stands at 4,494,564, an increase of almost 16,000 people since DPH last updated the total on Friday.
Just shy of 5 million people -- 4,994,577 to be exact -- have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine since the jabs became available Dec. 14, 2020. -- Colin A. Young
After Mask Mandate, Baker Defers to Locals on Teacher Vax Mandate: Decisions about COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school teachers and staff fall to local leaders, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, expressing "hope" that municipal officials would participate in discussions about the policy. Asked if he was considering a requirement for teachers to get immunized against the virus, Baker replied that "cities and towns have the primary relationship in Massachusetts with the school's employees." "I certainly would hope that most folks -- especially since the teachers unions have expressed an interest in supporting vaccinations for everybody in the school building -- would be willing to engage in those discussions and see where they can go," Baker said. "But again, that is something that under state law and collective bargaining and everything else really does belong to the local level." On Aug. 19, Baker ordered executive branch employees to get vaccinated in the next two months or face disciplinary action up to and including termination. That decision, which he noted while discussing teacher vaccine mandates on Monday, will affect about 42,000 workers. "We did that because many of our employees do have fairly regular contact with the public and with each other, and we felt it was important for them and for the people we deal with every single day to incorporate a mandate and basically send a message that we think, as an employer, this is important," Baker said. The Baker administration initially left decisions about mask requirements inside school buildings to individual districts, but last week, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley officially imposed a new policy requiring students and staff in public schools to wear masks indoors until at least Oct. 1. 5:20 PM Mon
2,000 Schools in State's Testing Program: About 2,000 Massachusetts schools have signed up for one of the state's in-school testing programs ahead of the upcoming school year, roughly twice the number that participated last year, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will help districts run routine pooled testing, diagnostic tests for symptomatic students and staff, and a new "test and stay" program for those who have had close contact, all at no cost to schools. "I personally would like to see every school in Massachusetts participate in those programs," Baker said. "We ran them last year for about 1,000 schools, and it was an incredibly effective tool for schools to keep track of whatever was going on with respect to COVID pre-vaccination among their students and, in some cases, their staff as well." - Chris Lisinski 4:40 PM Mon
Somerville Requiring Vaccines for City Staff: Somerville city workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 under a policy Mayor Joseph Curtatone announced Sunday. The city said its school committee needs to approve school vaccine requirements and that the matter would be taken up at a Monday meeting. "As a public entity, the City must fulfill its responsibility to safeguard public health. But as our staff get their vaccines, I'm urging the remaining unvaccinated members of our community to also step up to protect us all," Curtatone said. "We need you to get vaccinated to protect children under 12, to protect the vulnerable, and to spare doctors and nurses the burden and heartbreak of more COVID cases." Somerville plans to offer staff vaccine clinics, and city officials said they are "seeking to develop fair and reasonable protocols for enforcement and accommodations in collaboration with employee union representatives." - Katie Lannan 4:22 PM Mon
$27M Awarded for Local Food Security Efforts: About $27 million in federal food security funds is bound for 13 community foundations and the Massachusetts Association for Community Action. The Baker administration announced the grant award on Monday, saying the money will be allocated to local programs within the groups' respective service areas to address food insecurity for families and individuals affected by COVID-19 and its economic fallout. Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said the awards "deliver funds to the local organizations that can efficiently get them into the refrigerators and pantries of our most vulnerable residents." The largest share, more than $4.1 million, goes to MASSCAP, followed by the Essex County Community Foundation ($3,167,843), South Coast Community Foundation ($2,986,186), Community Foundation of Western Mass. ($2,628,433) and the Greater Worcester Community Foundation ($2,531,259). Other awardees are the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, The Cape Cod Foundation, Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Permanent Endowment for Martha's Vineyard, Foundation for MetroWest, Community Foundation for Nantucket, Community Foundation of North Central Mass., and Watertown Community Foundation. - Katie Lannan 4:17 PM Mon
Guv Wants "Urgency" On Vaccines for Children: Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday urged federal regulators to prioritize their examination of clinical trials and consider approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12 years old, who remain ineligible for any of the existing vaccine options. "We're hopeful that federal officials, as they continue to review the clinical results, will move with urgency to make sure that vaccines, once they are demonstrated to be safe and effective for younger kids, will be made available for younger kids so that they, too, can get the protection that's being made available to those over the age of 12," Baker said while visiting a back-to-school vaccine clinic in Everett. About 65 percent of Massachusetts children between the ages 12 and 15 are vaccinated against COVID-19, as are a "fairly similar percentage" of 16- to 19-year-olds, Baker said. Both of those are among the highest rates in the country. "For the 16- to 19-year-olds, I think we're almost 20 points ahead of the national average, and for the 12- to 15-year-olds, we're probably about 15 to 18 points ahead of the national average," Baker said. Vaccinations will play a major role in the use of masks in schools this fall: after Oct. 1, middle and high schools can lift mask mandates if they prove that 80 percent of students and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. - Chris Lisinski 4:02 PM Mon
Baker: "Hard To Imagine" Return to Remote Learning: Calling the last K-12 academic year "a big disappointment on almost every level," Gov. Charlie Baker says it's hard from him to see a return to remote learning, even with COVID-19 cases on the rise. During an interview with political analyst Jon Keller that aired on CBS Boston Sunday morning, Baker said he expects the number of people vaccinated in Massachusetts to pass 5 million in the next few weeks. "So it's hard for me to imagine a scenario where we won't continue to expect kids to be in school," he said. "They need to be in school." There's "good data available" that shows that if schools follow policies that have been put in place in the U.S. and other countries "you can have schools operate safely, even if you're in a situation where you have a significant increase in cases," the governor said. He added, "I think everybody would agree the last year for kids here in the Commonwealth, except in very limited circumstances, was a big disappointment on almost every level, and when it came to education socialization, development, the works." - Michael P. Norton 3:35 PM Mon
Meehan: Vaccine Ruling Sends Strong Message: A federal judge's ruling affirming student vaccine requirements at the University of Massachusetts "sends a strong message" to other colleges and universities, UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper on Friday granted the university's request to dismiss a case brought by students who argued the COVID-19 vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The five UMass campuses are requiring their students be vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing for medical or religious exemptions. "This is an important ruling for UMass as it allows us to continue taking the steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and faculty," Meehan said in a statement. "It also sends a strong message to those higher education institutions across the country that are putting the well-being of their campus communities first as we all begin a new academic year. I want to thank Attorney General Maura Healey and her team, as well as our university attorneys, for making a strong case based on science and reason." The campuses are also requiring vaccines for faculty and staff, and Meehan has implemented a vaccine requirement for the 300 president's office employees. - Katie Lannan 2:25 PM Mon
Point32Health Requiring Vaccines, Masks: Point32Health, the organization created by the merger of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, announced last week that it is delaying its phased Canton and Quincy office openings until early November and implementing mask and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all individuals -- including employees, temps, contractors and visitors -- at those offices. Masks are required inside the offices regardless of vaccination status, and as of Nov. 1, all individuals will need to provide proof of vaccination before entering the offices. The company said in a statement that it would "consider reasonable accommodations for colleagues who are unable to wear a mask or be vaccinated, and will grant accommodations where we are able to do so." In addition to pushing back the phased openings, the regional offices of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, which had previously been open at half-capacity over the summer, were closed to non-essential onsite workers on Aug. 20 - Katie Lannan 9:41 AM Mon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.