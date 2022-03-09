In the last sentence of the March 9 “As I See It” column by Robert D. Campbell, it should have read: “All of us become our brother’s keeper whether locally or in some country that is hungry for the word of God as a refuge against man’s inhumanity against man.”
Correction
