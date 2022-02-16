In a recent article about a water main break on Pleasant Street in West Newbury, the hours reported as required for the crews to work were incorrect. The crew finished its work on the water main repair at 6 a.m., only to begin snow and ice field operations at 6:18 a.m, according to Town Manager Angus Jennings.
Correction
