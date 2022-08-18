Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire was placed on paid leave July 11. In a story Thursday, "Newburyport DPS director retires, fire chief on paid leave," it was reported LeClaire was placed on paid leave just days ago.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.