WEST NEWBURY — A story about the town's finances in the Aug. 1 edition should have stated that local receipts came in at $193,555 over what was initially estimated. The town's receipts were not overestimated but rather came in higher than expected.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 2:46 am
