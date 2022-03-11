In the March 9 column, “As I See It: ‘All of us become our brother’s keeper,’” it should not have stated that Doug Stoddard is in Kyiv, nor that he wrote an email on March 2. From Stoddard: “I am not in Kyiv although my wife and family did serve as missionaries there for 13 years first teaching and then starting a nonprofit organization working with at-risk kids called Children’s Hope-Ukraine. My heart is there but I have lived in WA since 2016.”

