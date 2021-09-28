NEWBURYPORT — After some heated discussion, the City Council voted 7-4 on Monday to approve a resolution recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.
The resolution acknowledges that "Newburyport is built upon the villages of the Indigenous Peoples of this region including the Algonquin and Pennacook people" and that other cities and states across the country have recognized this day "in an effort to promote truth, healing, reconciliation, redress, and justice acknowledging the trauma and historical harms, acts of genocide, and violations of the human rights of the American Indigenous Peoples."
It also serves as a way for the city to express its support for House Bill H.3191 and Senate Bill S.2027, which would change the state holiday on the second Monday in October from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
The groundwork for the resolution, sponsored by Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, was initiated in October 2020 when students and faculty at River Valley Charter School approached Mayor Donna Holaday with letters, calling for Columbus Day to be renamed.
The city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, the Human Rights Commission and a group from the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist were also key players in moving the resolution forward over the past year.
Those voting against the resolution Monday were Councilor at large Joseph Devlin, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane.
Devlin provided several reasons for voting in opposition but his main reason was that he previously voted against these types of resolutions because he believes they are "divisive" and somewhat out of the council's purview. Columbus Day, for example, is a federal holiday and he believes a majority of residents would prefer the council focus more of its time on other matters.
Through his own research, McCauley discovered there is an International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Aug. 9, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly. He added that the day after Thanksgiving is Native American Heritage Day and November is Native American Heritage Month.
He said people should celebrate those days more and because they do not, he decided to pass on this resolution.
Zeid questioned if there were enough voices joining this discussion. He acknowledged that a lot of people might not feel comfortable addressing the matter and ultimately, he did not feel this resolution would create any more unity.
Councilor at large Afroz Khan addressed how uncomfortable it can be to speak about issues such as this matter, but said it is necessary as a councilor to speak for those who do not have a voice.
Kahn supported the resolution, saying she liked that it is educational and includes local details such as what Indigenous lands the city sits on.
