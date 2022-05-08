NEWBURYPORT — The City Council on Monday is poised to vote on a zoning ordinance that has direct implications to whether the currently homeless Newburyport Youth Services department is moved into a Low Street building.
The ordinance, which requires a super majority of eight of 11 council votes, would add the term "community center" to the current zoning regulations governing the city's nearby business park where the building is located. It would also add language that would allow a boat storage business and a seafood process business to open in the park.
But based on discussions during a recent Planning and Development subcommittee meeting, those in favor of moving NYS there are expressing deep concern that there are not enough votes. Councilors At-Large Ed Cameron, Connie Preston and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace make up the committee.
During those discussions, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley voiced reservations over the timing of the zoning amendment while Wallace voted against sending it to the council for a full vote Monday.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane recused himself from the entire issue based on being in real estate with dealings that directly impact people within the business park, he explained Friday.
The council voted unanimously Jan. 31 to purchase a parcel of 57 Low St. from the National Guard using $220,000 from the free cash account. The property was then renamed as 59 Low St. to avoid confusion with the National Guard armory and Powder House located next door.
Since the purchase, members of Mayor Sean Reardon's team, the city engineer, planning director, conservation administrator and representatives from NYS have met and discussed details and desires for the site with the ultimate hope of moving NYS there. Most recently, Reardon stated in a report that he wished to move NYS there.
On Friday MaCauley stressed his mind was not made up and would wait until Monday's vote before doing so.
"I'm going to evaluate the facts presented on Monday and I'll make any vote based on those facts," McCauley said.
In an email statement, Zeid said he believed the Low Street site "has potential" for NYS and would support funding to develop a proposed project and cost estimate for the site.
"The zoning vote is out of sequence and is lacking some basics like dimensional controls. It's a lot like trying to pull a building permit before you have a plan. When we get the details and costs I think we'll be in a good position to make educated decisions. Any reasonable taxpayer would want to know about those things first. Whether the zoning passes on Monday or not, the city is moving forward," Zeid wrote. "I also look forward to dedicating funding from the sale of the old Kelly School to NYS as part of a broader compromise that also helps the effort to save the Brown School gym for our youth and community."
Zeid also directed his statement toward the perception by peers on the council that the city's youth are not being valued by potentially derailing what some consider a simple zoning matter.
"I see an immeasurable number of members of the community out on our fields, in and around our schools, and everywhere in between — every day — giving their time to honor that value. Recently, I have had the opportunity to speak to many high school students about their AP Government projects and to middle school students about a project they are working on — I walked away from all of these interactions with a tremendous amount of pride in them and in our community. Hyperbolic and negative voices hurt our community and process. Let's focus on working together for the best possible outcome. I know we can and I hope we do," Zeid said.
Wallace did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Among the loudest voices for passing the new zoning law is Councilor Bruce Vogel, who believes the proposal to move NYS there could be in danger should the zoning ordinance fail.
"With every objection to this minor piece of the NYS puzzle having been addressed, there is no logical reason to vote against or delay the zoning change. To that, it could be concluded that staunch politicking is in play. One thing is certain, voting 'no' is a vote against NYS and further clouds their prospects for a home," Vogel wrote in a Friday statement.
Preston said a "no vote would not kill the NYS proposal since the matter is considered a zoning issue and was approved by the city's Planning Board. That would allow the ordinance to be refiled relatively quickly. But she questioned the sense of shooting down the current zoning ordinance saying it would not harm the city should NYS plans fall through.
"In my personal opinion, there is no downside there," Preston said.
Planning and Development Director Andy Port has also endorsed the zoning amendment saying it benefited the city and moved the project one step closer.
Monday night's meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall chambers, 60 Pleasant St. The meeting can be followed virtually. Go online to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council to find the Zoom phone number and link.
Or follow up via Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, Inc., enter into an internet-connected browser: https://ncmhub.org/share/channel-9/.
