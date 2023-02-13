NEWBURYPORT — The design process to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services can move forward after the City Council approved an unamended request for $200,000 on Monday night.
The council approved the purchase of the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 last year as the new home for NYS, which has been looking for a base of operations ever since the heating system at the former Brown School was declared unusable in fall 2021.
Mayor Sean Reardon presented three renovation plans and a $5.7 million bond order to the council in November. Reardon requested that $200,000 from the sale of the former Kelley School be used to fund the design work for the Low Street project.
But the Budget and Finance Committee, a subcommittee of the City Council, approved an amendment to Reardon's $200,000 request that would cap the project's design budget at $2 million.
The amended request for $200,000 appeared before the council at City Hall on Monday night. Reardon asked councilors to remove the Budget and Finance Committee's amendment from his $200,000 request.
"Let us design the building that we think is going to be best for the kids moving forward," he said.
Budget and Finance Committee Chairperson Sharif Zeid said $2 million is a serious investment and he is trying to balance the city's many needs with his amendment.
"A lot of people think Newburyport is more rich, I think, sometimes than it really is," he said. "We don't always notice some of the struggles that are happening out there and we hear about those, too."
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue spoke in favor of removing the amendment.
"The $2 million isn't going to give (the kids) what they need," she said.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel also spoke in favor of a full-design budget.
"It's time to move on this," he said.
The Budget and Finance Committee amendment was stricken from the $200,000 order in a 8-3 vote with Zeid, at-large Councilor Mark Wright and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley voting in opposition.
The uncapped $200,000 request was then approved 6-5 with Zeid, Wright, McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace opposed.
