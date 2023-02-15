NEWBURYPORT — The design process to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services can move forward after the City Council approved a request for $200,000 on Monday.
The council approved the purchase of the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 last year as the new home for NYS, which has been looking for a base of operations ever since the heating system at the former Brown School was declared unusable in fall 2021.
Mayor Sean Reardon presented three renovation plans and a $5.7 million bond order to the council in November. Reardon requested that $200,000 from the sale of the former Kelley School be used to fund the design work for the Low Street project.
Last week, the Budget and Finance Committee, a subcommittee of the City Council, approved Reardon’s $200,000 request but added an amendment that would have capped the project budget at $2 million.
The amended request for $200,000 appeared before the council at City Hall on Monday night but was shot down by the full council. The vote came after Reardon asked councilors to remove the cap.
“Let us design the building that we think is going to be best for the kids moving forward,” he said.
The Budget and Finance Committee amendment was stricken from the $200,000 order in a 8-3 vote with Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, at-large Councilor Mark Wright and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley voting in opposition.
The uncapped $200,000 request was then approved 6-5 with Zeid, Wright, McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace opposed.
Prior to the vote, Zeid, who is the Budget and Finance Committee chairperson, said $2 million was a serious investment and he was trying to balance the city’s many needs with his amendment.
“A lot of people think Newburyport is more rich, I think, sometimes than it really is,” he said. “We don’t always notice some of the struggles that are happening out there and we hear about those, too.”
At-large Councilor Ed Cameron said the city could afford more than $2 million for the NYS project.
“The need is there. Our kids need it, our future kids will need it,” he said.
McCauley and Lane said they are concerned the project would not be able to garner the necessary two-thirds approval (eight votes) when it comes time to bond for its construction.
Lane also said he is concerned about asking the public to approve a potential debt exclusion or Proposition 2½ override vote to pay for the project.
At-large Councilor Afroz Khan made a motion to strike the amendment from the $200,000 order, saying if the council had truly wanted to cap the project at $2 million, it would have done so long ago.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue spoke in favor of removing the amendment.
“The $2 million isn’t going to give (the kids) what they need,” she said.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel also spoke in favor of a full-design budget.
“It’s time to move on this,” he said.
