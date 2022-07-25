AMESBURY — The city’s Age-Friendly Task Force wants to let local seniors know about its new, free transportation option and are offering a pizza lunch to sweeten the deal on Wednesday.
The Council on Aging and the Department of Community and Economic Development formed the Age-Friendly Task Force to enlist and engage the community and provide support for older adults as they age in place in the fall of 2020.
The Age-Friendly Task Force also works in conjunction with the state’s Age-Friendly Massachusetts initiative, which focuses on intergenerational engagement in outdoor spaces, transportation, housing and communications.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority changed its Route 51 Haverhill-Amesbury bus route earlier this year to include stops at Heritage Towers, Our Neighbors’ Table, the U.S. Post Office and the Merrimack Valley Health Center. The transit authority has made all of its buses free to the public this year as well.
Age-Friendly Task Force member Mike Corcoran, said the group worked along with the city and the MVRTA to make bus service more attractive to locals late last year.
“We were so pleased that the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority just said, ‘how can we help?’ They were wonderful to work with,” he said.
A chartered MVRTA bus will depart from the Council on Aging at 68 Elm St., Wednesday at 10 a.m. Participants can go directly to the Council on Aging for a ride, or they can be picked up on the bus route along the way.
The free bus ride will return to the Council on Aging, where The Flatbread Co. will provide a free pizza lunch.
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield said interested bus riders can call her department at 978-388-8138 to register for the July 27 event.
“We want to get seniors on the bus, so that they know they can go to the beach and be back in a short amount of time for free, if they want to. We want to let them know about an option they may not have known about,” she said.
Arnfield also said the Age-Friendly Task Force wants to make the city more friendly to people of all ages, especially older adults.
“We are looking at things in the community like outdoors spaces, and asking, ‘are there enough benches along the way for older adults? Are the crosswalks friendly for low-vision folks?’ We want to include everybody and a senior is aged 60 to 100+. That’s a 40-year span of time,” she said.
The Age-Friendly Task Force meets on the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m., at the Council on Aging.
“The meetings last about an hour and we can offer it on Zoom as well,” Corcoran said.
The group has also developed a resource guide for local seniors and Corcoran said he would like to see the Council on Aging made into a one-stop shop for local seniors.
“We have laid out several, different areas like housing, recreation, food assistance and transportation. If you call the Senior Center, we will direct you to the right resources that you will need,” he said.
