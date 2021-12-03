NEWBURYPORT — The City Council got another good look at possibly purchasing the former Massachusetts National Guard building at 57 Low St. during a joint Committee of Budget and Finance meeting Thursday night.
The council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St., in February, and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance has given the city until Jan. 31 to close on the site.
But a late October inspection of the former Brown School's heating system has pushed Newburyport Youth Services out of the building and into numerous other locations.
According to NYS Director Andrea Egmont, the department will need to find new office space after Jan. 1, and the city will also need to find a permanent home for the department and its youth center.
The City Council has returned to looking at a potential Low Street purchase for $220,000 in free cash.
A representative from environmental consulting agency Credere Associates presented recent findings at the 57 Low St. property, as well as the former Brown School Thursday night.
According to Credere Associates, both properties could be reused after remediation.
Egmont voiced her interest in moving to 57 Low St.
"This could allow us to create a permanent home," she said. "I do believe that we could work with the (Conservation Commission) to be able to use the lot to the best of our ability, allowing us to use the existing space and the possibility of building a gym or an event space."
She said the property would give her department space for administrative offices as well as room for a youth center.
"Youth Services feels very strongly that we would request use of the building, only after it has been gutted and refitted," Egmont said.
Superintendent of Schools Sean Gallagher also supported purchasing the Low Street site.
"I do think there is a lot of potential for utilizing that space," he said.
Councilor Afroz Khan voiced her support for purchasing the Low Street property again Thursday night.
"The purchase of the property is really where I'm leaning and what makes sense," Khan said.
Councilor Bruce Vogel said he was pleasantly surprised by the Low Street building's current condition and would prefer to see the City Council vote on the matter this month before the new mayor and City Council are sworn in in January.
"Let's buy it, we own it, if we want any restrictions added later, so be it," he said.
Councilor Sharif Zeid said he would rather wait until the council's new session next year.
"It seems to be that the answer that we had been seeking, as verified by Credere, is that the building is actually pretty usable," Zeid said. "In general, it is not a tear down and neither is the Brown School. My sense is that we keep these in committee."
The matter was continued until the Budget and Finance Committee's next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
