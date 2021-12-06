NEWBURYPORT — The City Council got another good look at possibly purchasing the former Massachusetts National Guard building at 57 Low St. at a joint Committee on Budget & Finance meeting Thursday night.
In February, the council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St. and the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance has given the city until Jan. 31 to close on the site.
But a late October inspection of the former Brown School’s heating system has pushed Newburyport Youth Services out of the building and into numerous other locations.
Youth Services Director Andrea Egmont said her department will need to find new office space after Jan. 1, and the city will also need to find a permanent home for the department and its youth center.
The City Council has returned to looking at a potential Low Street purchase for $220,000 in free cash.
A representative from environmental consulting agency Credere Associates presented recent findings on the Low Street property, as well as the former Brown School, on Thursday night.
Both properties could be reused after remediation, according to Credere.
Egmont voiced her interest in moving to 57 Low St.
“This could allow us to create a permanent home,” she said. “I do believe that we could work with the (Conservation Commission) to be able to use the lot to the best of our ability, allowing us to use the existing space and the possibility of building a gym or an event space.”
She said the property would give her department space for administrative offices as well as room for a youth center.
“Youth Services feels very strongly that we would request use of the building, only after it has been gutted and refitted,” Egmont said.
Superintendent of Schools Sean Gallagher also supported purchasing the Low Street site.
“I do think there is a lot of potential for utilizing that space,” he said.
Councilor Afroz Khan voiced her support for purchasing the Low Street property again Thursday night.
“The purchase of the property is really where I’m leaning and what makes sense,” Khan said.
Councilor Bruce Vogel said he was pleasantly surprised by the Low Street building’s current condition and would prefer to see the City Council vote on the matter this month before the new mayor and City Council are sworn in in January.
“Let’s buy it, we own it, if we want any restrictions added later, so be it,” he said.
Mayor-elect Sean Reardon voiced his interest in authorizing the Low Street purchase, but not until after he takes office in January.
“I think that is the responsible thing to do,” Reardon said. “I am excited to hear about the different options. But I do think that this should be a decision that the next council and administration gets to make.”
Mayor Donna Holaday, however, disagreed with her future successor and said she had contacted the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to see if the city could revisit the purchase.
Holaday said the state informed her the city will need to vote on the matter by the end of December and close by the end of January.
“Otherwise, we need to do a full appraisal again and we don’t want to do that,” she said.
Holaday said she would be in touch with the state as soon as possible to verify if the council would be able to deal with the issue come next year.
Councilor Sharif Zeid said he would rather wait until the council’s new session next year, when five new councilors are seated.
“It seems to be that the answer that we had been seeking, as verified by Credere, is that the building is actually pretty usable,” Zeid said. “In general, it is not a teardown and neither is the Brown School. My sense is that we keep these in committee.”
The matter was continued until the Committee on Budget & Finance’s next meeting Tuesday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
