AMESBURY — The former Quinn Farm would remain as open space if a proposal to place the property under conservation protection is approved Tuesday by the City Council.
The city bought the eight-acre property at 116 Whitehall Road for $400,000 by exercising its right of first refusal in 2015.
District 4 City Councilor Nicholas Wheeler co-sponsored an order with Mayor Kassandra Gove that would place the property under the jurisdiction of the city’s Conservation Commission as conservation land and used for passive recreation.
“It could be used for trail hiking, birdwatching, sledding, that sort of thing,” Wheeler said. “Just general passive recreation. This is all the stuff that it is currently used for but the basic idea is to preserve those uses and not develop it any further. That way, we can keep it open for the public to use.”
Local artist Ron Quinn is a member of the third and final generation of his family to work on the farm. He said the property offers a view of Woodsom Farm to the west and Powow Hill to the east.
“This is kind of an important property that has good connections to Woodsom Farm,” he said. “It’s also adjacent to the Whittier Hill Reservation, which is a big conservation area. It is also a good connection between Whitehall Road and Woodsom Farm. So it will be good for foot traffic and access.”
Wheeler said the order would protect the property’s wetlands as well.
“There was a great scenic vista of the area and it is a big, usable property,” Wheeler said. “So it makes sense to put it into conservation.”
The order will be given a public hearing by the City Council during a special virtual meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Quinn said he thinks it would be “wonderful” if the city preserved his family farm as conservation land.
“I can only speak for myself and not the whole family. But I know what my uncle and my dad thought of that land,” Quinn said. “It was their bread and butter, so, for that land to be made into condominiums or something, that would have broken their hearts. ... To see it left the way that nature intended it to be, I think is fabulous.”
