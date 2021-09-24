NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Though the city cannot officially change the holiday since it is a state holiday, this would be a resolution to recognize the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day for city purposes.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, who sponsored the Aug. 9 order, amended the language in the Committee on General Government this week to align it with what the council typically does for a resolution.
This proposal first came to the city in October when a group of second- and third-graders at River Valley Charter School met with Mayor Donna Holaday outside City Hall to present her with letters they wrote, calling on the city to make this change.
The students, though young, had been asking their teacher, Lynne Taylor, about the holiday. They noticed that the holiday people celebrate on the second Monday of October seemed to have two different labels — Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Taylor and another teacher, Rebecca Hamel, helped the students learn more about the history of Indigenous peoples and how it relates to Columbus.
Upon learning the history, the students wanted to do something to call for a change.
Their meeting with Holaday did not go unnoticed. Others in the community, including the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and the Human Rights Commission, also called for change.
On Tuesday, the Committee on General Government continued discussions about Shand’s proposal.
Council President Jared Eigerman, who chairs the committee, floated the idea of declaring the day Indigenous Peoples’ Day and also Italian Heritage Day, which is what schools in New York did.
Eigerman made it clear he does not defend the actions of Columbus and that his proposal had nothing to do with honoring Columbus.
Still, he saw that there was enough debate in other areas of the country to justify honoring Italian Americans in some way.
“I just don’t like the idea that in order to show respect to one group, we have to take some away from another,” he said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Taylor, one of the charter school teachers, said combining the two holidays would lessen its impact, especially with the centuries of trauma that Indigenous peoples have faced following colonization by Columbus.
“I think they deserve to have their own day,” she said, noting that October is already Italian American Heritage Month in the state.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, also addressed this during public comment.
She reminded people about the Doctrine of Discovery, which provided legal justification for the seizing of lands and the colonization of Indigenous peoples.
“We can’t correct what was done and as important as it is that we accept this responsibility, I believe it is even more important that we actually take actions that demonstrate our commitment to this,” she said.
By voting for a standalone Indigenous Peoples’ Day, she said “we can show our children, our community, Indigenous peoples and their ancestors that the city of Newburyport is not just talk about being a welcoming community for all, but, in fact, we put action and change behind those claims.”
Shand said she understands the need to celebrate Italian Americans, but believed that combining the two holidays would dilute the message.
She noted that Italian Americans have done well for themselves, pointing to leadership and representation in the state Legislature.
The council meets Monday at 7:30 p.m. An agenda is to be posted at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
