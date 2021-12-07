NEWBURYPORT — The City Council may consider moving a vote on whether to purchase the Massachusetts National Guard building at 57 Low St. for $220,000 to next month when a new council and mayor are sworn in.
During a meeting Tuesday, the Committee on Budget & Finance voted 2-1 to recommend that Orders 300, 301 and 309 — all seeking to authorize the Low Street property purchase with varying conditions — carry over to the next session for a vote then.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who chairs the committee, and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley voted in favor of this, while Councilor at large Afroz Khan voted against it.
The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represents the National Guard in this sale, has given the city until Jan. 31 to close on the property.
On Feb. 25, the council voted 6-5 against buying the property, which was long sought by Mayor Donna Holaday as a possible home for Newburyport Youth Services. DCAMM has indicated this is the city's last chance to consider the purchase.
Order 300, co-sponsored by Zeid and Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, the council president, would approve the purchase of 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes, but with a conservation restriction.
The order would appropriate $225,000 from the sale of municipal buildings special revenue fund to pay for acquiring the property and remediating mold for safe occupancy. The order would give management and control of the building to Newburyport Youth Services.
The order would also appropriate $200,000 from the special revenue fund to repair and improve the gymnasium at the former Brown School, including installing a heating system, and protecting the rest of the building at 42 Milk St. from weather and other potential damage.
This would leave $268,500 in the fund for future appropriation by the council.
Order 301, submitted at the mayor’s recommendation, would appropriate $220,000 from the city’s free cash account to purchase 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes and would not include a conservation restriction. Co-sponsors of this order are Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand and Councilors at large Charlie Tontar, Bruce Vogel and Barry Connell.
Order 309, sponsored by McCauley, would authorize the purchase of 57 Low St. for general municipal purposes, but with a conservation restriction.
The order would also appropriate $900,000 from the sale of a municipal bond to purchase 57 Low St., remove the building and construct a 5,000-square-foot metal building with a concrete pad for use as a parking garage for Department of Public Services and Parks Department vehicles.
On Tuesday, Eigerman spoke about the importance of doing something with the former Brown School, which has long been in disrepair.
Khan — who has advocated for purchasing 57 Low St. without any strings attached as outlined in Order 301 — made a motion to amend 301 to include some of the language from Order 300, as it relates to protecting the Brown School from weather and other damage, as well as making repairs to ensure continued use of the gymnasium.
Her motion was not seconded by McCauley or Zeid, so it failed. Eigerman thanked Khan for trying, saying that Ward 2 appreciates it.
The council's last meeting for the year is Monday at 7:30 p.m.
For more from this meeting, see Thursday's print edition and www.newburyportnews.com.
