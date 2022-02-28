NEWBURYPORT — City councilors continued debate Wednesday night on a visitor center design for the expansion of Market Landing Park, including whether restrooms are even needed.
As part of the architectural schematic design phase for the expansion of Market Landing Park, the city’s contracted designer Sasaki Associates is looking for some consensus among councilors to determine the form, orientation and materials for a visitor center design and whether to make the restrooms gender neutral.
The center would consist of restrooms, a janitor’s closet, a mechanical room and a small area for a visitor kiosk and an occupant to sit.
The council previously approved the schematic plan for the park’s expansion, but there was not a conclusive vote on the restrooms and visitor center, Planning Director Andy Port noted during his Feb. 14 presentation to the council.
On Wednesday, council President Heather Shand called a Committee of the Whole meeting to take a poll of each councilor’s preferences for the center.
Councilors had previously agreed to seek a compact design for the center, but there was some divide about whether to orient the building parallel to the street or perpendicular, use brick masonry or wood clapboards for the building material and to make the restrooms gendered or gender neutral.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley once again shared his preference for the building orientation to be perpendicular, believing that a parallel orientation would cut off views of the waterfront. He also said it would provide better corridors.
Councilor at large Connie Preston disagreed, believing a parallel orientation would be better for views of the waterfront due to how people approach the park area from the east and west.
Someone during public comment asked the council to remember the late preservationist Bill Harris, who led efforts in the 1970s to protect public access to the waterfront, when considering the building orientation.
By the end of the meeting, a majority of councilors favored perpendicular, but with suggestions from the city’s Waterfront Trust; they also discussed the possibility of a smaller, square building and moving it back farther into the corner, which could address these concerns about views.
A majority of councilors favored the use of wood clapboards for the building material, which would match the Harbormaster Building.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace found brick to be bulky, saying that clapboards would have a lighter look.
Councilor at large Ed Cameron preferred brick, saying it matched the surrounding buildings in downtown. Shand also preferred brick.
Councilors also debated whether the bathrooms should be gendered or gender neutral.
Thought she agrees with inclusivity, Wallace said her research indicated that the state plumbing code does not allow for multi-stall gender neutral bathrooms.
Building Commissioner Greg Earls confirmed this issue, explaining how the city would have to seek a variance, which could take time, and that there would need to be a reason for the variance.
He noted that cost savings could not be a reason to pursue a variance.
“A variance means you have some constraint and some constraint is not allowing you to meet the code,” Earls said. “One of the things you need to do is make sure you’re not making the condition any worse or making it less safe for the public, and those are actual words out of the state code.”
The building commissioner noted that any single-user family restroom has to be gender neutral though.
Regardless of whether the bathrooms are gendered or gender neutral, Sasaki’s design includes a family restroom as part of the plan.
Cameron, Shand, Preston, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, and Councilors at large Afroz Khan and Bruce Vogel favored moving forward with gender neutral restrooms.
Wallace and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid abstained from officially voting for any of the details for the center, each taking an issue with the process.
“If you wanted feedback, you’ve got plenty of that,” Zeid said, explaining that he didn’t like the precedent that would be created by this process.
Councilor at large Mark Wright abstained from voting between gendered and gender neutral, noting that he was troubled by the discussion and the uncertainty about the state plumbing code.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane continued to taking issue with the $1.6 million price tag, repeatedly noting that street and sidewalk work, water and sewer lines and other capital projects should take priority.
Amid the discussion, Zeid questioned whether restrooms were even needed at all, pointing out the presence of restrooms in the Harbormaster Building, the Firehouse Center for the Arts and the downtown parking garage.
He and other councilors also questioned whether this center would be open year round because the closure of other restrooms in the city at certain times of the year has been an issue, according to residents and visitors alike.
Cameron argued that he had witnessed a need for the restrooms, sharing one example of a local family who told him that they use the existing downtown restroom regularly.
He suggested that the city consider offering a commercial space for a café or coffee shop to rent space in the center, which could ensure some oversight for the restrooms and provide some revenue for the city.
Shand said Wednesday that these discussions would provide a starting point for Sasaki to revisit the design, but that more conversations would need to take place. City officials will also find out more from Sasaki about whether multi-stall gender neutral restrooms are feasible under the state plumbing code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.