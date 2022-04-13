The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 7, in Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
John K. Lowe, 47 7th Ave., Lowell; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, four months generally continued (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, April 8, with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
Judith Meisner, 61, 164 Whitehall Road, B3A15, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; failing to stop/yield, responsible, $100 assessment (Amesbury).
Patricia Queiroz-Gomes, 26, 132 Shore Drive, Apt. C, Peabody; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, three months generally continued (Rowley).
Tanya Mills, 46, 82½ Market St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; speeding, responsible, $155 assessment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, April 11, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Haley Hathaway, 3 Chester Road, Raymond, New Hampshire; larceny under $1,200, guilty, one year in jail, sentence suspended 18 months while on probation, complete residential drug treatment program, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Wendy K. Farwell, 68, 20 Horton St. Apt. B, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, April 12, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Elvis Munoz-Tobar, 41, 40 Royal St., Lowell; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $200 assessment (Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.