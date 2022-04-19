Newburyport District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, April 12, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Nicole Card, 65 Streeter Road, No. 2, Paxton; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for two years, $250 HIF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (West Newbury).
Kenneth Trombley Whitlow, 29, 147 Cottage St., Apt. 2S, New Bedford; a number plate violation to conceal identity, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months; intimidating a witness, continued without a finding for six months (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, April 13, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James Spinney, 34, 124 Great Bay Woods, Newmarket, New Hampshire; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF (Newburyport); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 14, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
John Clement, 48, 68 South Hadley Road, Merrimac; possession of a class B substance, generally continued for six months (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 14, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Joao Rodrigues, 21, 53 Tasmania Drive, Yarmouthport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a miscellaneous equipment violation, responsible, $35 assessment; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, April 15, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Victor Bizzell, 35, 12 Wellington St., Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; a marked lanes violation, dismissed (Salisbury).
