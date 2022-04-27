The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 21, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Lynn Rooney presiding:
Patrick M. Foley, 30, 15 Liberty St., No. 2, Beverly; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year; improper operation of a motor vehicle, not responsible (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, April 22, with Judge McNeil presiding:
Gumercindo B. Perez, 28, 72 Warren St., No. 3, Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, April 22, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Andrew Packer, 32, 11 Beach Road, Apt. A, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
Gianna McGee-Pickett, 23, 115 Quincy St., Dorchester; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months (Amesbury).
John Darke, 57, 131 Northern Blvd., Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed; speeding, $105 assessment (Newbury).
