The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 30, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Jocelyn M. Butler, 39, 28 Matthies St., Beverly; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, restitution to be determined, $200 court costs; obscuring a stationary emergency vehicle, not responsible; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle and a state highway traffic violation, both not responsible (Newbury).
Christopher Watkins, 36, 640 Harvard St., Mattapan; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 31, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Margaret T. Seward, 56, 112 Bedford Road, Woburn; assault and battery, dismissed (Salisbury).
Felipe Silva, 29, 14 Orchard St., No. 3, Fitchburg; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for three months, $100 court costs; $50 VWF (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, April 1, with Judge William Martin presiding:
John C. Bambury Jr., 58, 212 Haverhill St., Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a miscellaneous code of state law violation, not responsible (Rowley).
Isaac D. Harrington, 20, 1 Sawyer Lane, Apt. D, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
Derrgis Paulino, 31, 107 Whipple St., Apt. 5, Lowell; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF; speeding in violation of special regulations, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, April 4, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Timothy Fairweather, 37, 10 Ferry Lots Lane, Salisbury; larceny over $1,200, dismissed (Salisbury).
John W. Carter, 43, 127 Elm St., No. 2, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, 2½ years in jail, sentence suspended three years while on probation, six months of home confinement with GPS tracking unit, use SCRAM blood alcohol monitoring device, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; leaving the scene of property damage (two counts), guilty, three years of probation; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended three years while on probation; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
