The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, April 5, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Curtis Mulcahy, 44, 6 Mason Court, Amesbury; assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim or family, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, continue with medication, $200 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund, $50 domestic violence fund (Amesbury).
Peter Neverette, 31, 10 Cedar Lane, Rumford, Maine; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a motor vehicle lights violation, not responsible (Rowley).
Weslei Deassisi, 40, 16 Woodman Way, No. 14, Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Rowley).
Anny Campos Zanineti, 33, 23 South St., Medford; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Newbury).
Luis Vazquez Rios, 66, 20 Peabody St., Apt. 4-2, Salem; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, April 6, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Stewart Hanegan, 52, 118 Central Ave., Byfield; shoplifting by asportation, guilty, filed (Newburyport); trespassing, guilty, 18 months probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, submit to mental health evaluation; disorderly conduct, guilty, 18 months probation; resisting arrest, guilty, 18 months probation (Newburyport); assault and battery/violating an abuse prevention order, guilty, 2½ years in jail, sentence suspended 18 months while on probation, no abuse of victim; assault and battery on person over 60/disabled, dismissed; assault and battery, dismissed; violating an abuse prevention order, guilty, 18 months probation (Newbury).
Danna Ayola-Heron, 22, 1 Greenmount St., No. 3, Boston; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for three months, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; speeding, responsible, $325 assessment; tinted windows violation, not responsible; failure to drive in right lane, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Robert Brown, 62, 6 Rondeau St., Amesbury; strangulation or suffocation, dismissed; assault and battery, continued without a finding for a year, complete anger management program, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Ashley Espinosa, 19 16 Birch St., No. 1, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months, $100 court costs (Amesbury).
