District CourtThe following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Dec. 6, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Raymond L’Italien, 31, 22 Spring St., Amesbury; driving while while under the influence of alcohol. continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; failing to notify RMV of name/address charge, a motor vehicle lights violation and failing to wear a seat belt, all not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Dec. 7, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Maureen Harris, 68, 22 Follisnbee Lane, West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $750 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Dec. 8, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Michael Gould, 31, 5 Groveland Bridge Road, Haverhill; driving while while under the influence of alcohol. continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation and not inspection, both not responsible (Rowley).
Alicia A. Barton, 34, 1 4th Ave., Havehill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for three months (Amesbury).
