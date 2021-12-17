The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Dec. 10, with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Harlin Espinol-Mejia, 33, 34 Arlington St., No. 3, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation, not responsible (Merrimac).
Juliane DeBarros, 25, 34 Partley St., Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; speeding, not responsible (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Dec. 13, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James Deylani, 31, 2 Hampshire Drive, North Hampton, New Hampshire; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, 14-day inpatient treatment program, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Dec. 14, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Raymond Garland, 30, 110 Lafayette Road, No. 8, Salisbury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; possession of a class A substance, continued without a finding for a year; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, admission to sufficient facts, filed; a marked lanes violation, admission to sufficient facts, responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Dec. 15, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jeremy Greany, 43, 9 View St., No. 3, Haverhill; unlawful possession of fireworks, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
Katherine J. Wright, 25, 18 Woodman Way, No. 11, Newburyport; assault and battery on a police officer (two counts), continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF; threatening to commit a crime, continued without a finding for a year (Amesbury).
