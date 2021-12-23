District CourtThe following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Dec. 16, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Nico Luisi, 27, 96 Upland Road, Winthrop; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Dec. 17, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Theresa T. Coogan, 33, 104 Whitehall Road, Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (Newbury).
Bryant Twine, 42, 4 Carriage Hill Road, No. 13, Amesbury; assault and battery on a family/household member (four counts), admission to sufficient facts, 2½ years in jail, 1 year to be served, 123 days credit, balance suspended three years while on probation, wear GPS monitoring device, no abuse of victim, abide by restraining order, $90 Victim Witness Fund, $350 batterer’s fee, $50 domestic violence fee; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, admission to sufficient facts, three years probation (Amesbury).
Jaime Blovin, 23, 16 Thurlow St., Georgetown; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
Ronald Goss, 68, 39 Tyng St., Newburyport; assault and battery, generally counted for six months, no abuse of victim (Newburyport).
Hector Niz-Niz, 25, 49 Rock Ave., No. 1, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Dec. 20, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Mark Infuma, 35, 1 High St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $200 court costs; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Joseph Rapoza, 37, 214A Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
