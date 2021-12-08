The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Nov. 26, with Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus presiding:
David A. Clewes, 55, 72 Oak St., No. 8, Rollingsford, New Hampshire; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Salisbury).
Adrian Bazenas, 30, 3 Sanborn Terrace, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Nov. 29, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Zachary Gray, 20, 32 Hay St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; an equipment violation, not responsible (Rowley).
John Kodis Jr., 79, 961 Winthrop Ave., Revere; operating a motor vwhicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months, do not drive (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Dec. 1, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Melissa Reale, 29, 44 Cable Ave., Salisbury; assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for 10 months, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, use SCRAM monitoring device for six months, continue mental health treatment, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Dec. 3, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Rafael E. Flores Ernandes, 23, 175 Ocean St., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failing to drive in right lane, not responsible; speeding, responsible, $235 assessment (Newbury).
