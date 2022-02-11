District Court
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Feb, 3, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Sandra Davis, 54, 22 Atwood St., No. 3, Newburyport; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $250 Head Injury Fund; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury); assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim (Rowley); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months (Newburyport); assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, both continued without a finding for six months; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed (Newbury); driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 Victim Witness Fund; assault and battery on a police officer, continued without a finding for a year, $200 court costs; disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both continued without a finding for a year; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Feb, 3, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Corey Basiliere, 29, 14 G St., No, 9, Hampton, N.H.; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, guilty, one-year probation, stay away and no contact with victims; disturbing the peace, dismissed (Amesbury).
Michaela Worrall, 23, 61 8th Ave., Haverhill; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, continued without a finding for a year, stay away and no contact with victims; disturbing the peace, dismissed (Amesbury).
Zachary Lafollette, 29, 9 Cormier Way, Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, $625 fine, $50 VWF; a motor vehicle lights violation, responsible, $35 assessment; failure to notify Registry of Motor Vehicles of name/address change, responsible, $35 assessment (Salisbury).
Addiel Reyes, 20, 28 Boston Road, Andover; marijuana possession over an ounce, guilty, $500 fine, $50 VWF; speeding, not responsible; no seat belt, responsible, filed (Newburyport).
John Darcangelo, 30, 1 Linda Lane, Salisbury; possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense), guilty, one year in jail, 77 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended 18 months while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, enter and complete residential treatment program (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Feb. 7, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Matthew Smith, 44, 35 Munroe St., Georgetown; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding, not responsible; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Timothy Mack, 41, 3 Sandpiper Way, Apt. A, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for nine months, $50 VWF; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both continued without a finding for nine months (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Feb. 8, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Steven Andrukaitis, 38, 21 Debbie Lane, Lawrence; possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense), admission to sufficient facts, six months in jail, 60 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended a year while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $50 VWF (Andover); violating a harassment prevention order, admission to sufficient facts, same disposition as first count (Lawrence).
