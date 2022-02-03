Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Jan. 26, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Mona Benjamin, 57, 195 South Road, East Kingston, New Hampshire; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Jan. 26, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Tara McGrath, 33, 9B Beach Road, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, both not responsible (Amesbury).
Frank P. McDonough, 64, 24 Yale Ave., Wakefield; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Jan. 27, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Christopher Eagan, 36, 49 Tewksbury Road, Hampstead, N.H.; carrying a firearm without a license, guilty, two years of probation, cannot have firearms, $50 Victim Witness Fund; possessing a large-capacity firearm, guilty, two years of probation; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; possessing a firearm without an FID card, nolle prosequi (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Jan. 28, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Amanda Thorpe, 61, 23 Everett Drive, Newburyport; resisting arrest, generally continued for six months, must write letters of apology to officers, continue with AA meetings, remain alcohol free; assault and battery on a police officer (two counts), generally continued for six months; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, generally continued for six months, pay $1,379 in restitution (Newburyport).
Ryan LeBlanc, 22, 12 Hayes St., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed; a tinted windows violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
James Goodwin, 64, 251 East Road, Hampstead, N.H.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
