District Court
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Feb. 16, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Christian Muniz-Perkins, 24, 49R Purchase St., Newburyport; fugitive from justice on a court warrant, dismissed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Feb. 18, with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
Erin K. Doyle, 40, 75 Augustus Court, No. 108, Reading; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
Ryan Costa, 20, 35 Clarks Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months, $100 court costs; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle and improper operation of a motor vehicle, both not responsible (Amesbury).
Glen W. Lander, 68, 31 Western Ave., No. 12, Gloucester; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed (Rowley).
Jason Champagne, 45, 40 Fox Run, Cranston, R.I.: unlawful possession of fireworks, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Feb. 22, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Gregorio Lopez-Deleon, 50, 65 Highland Ave., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (West Newbury).
Jonathan Colon, 21, 6 Goodale Terrace, Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, not responsible (West Newbury).
Eric McCarthy, 28, 7 CCC Road, Salisbury; assault and battery on family/household member admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, 17 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended for two years, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, no abuse of victim, restitution to be determined, $50 batterer’s fee, $50 domestic violence fee; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, continued without a finding for a year, $200 court costs, $90 VWF (Amesbury); assault and battery with dangerous weapon, dismissed; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, continued without a finding for two years, no abuse of victim (Salisbury).
