District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
John G. Rosato, 57, 6 Dyer Court, Danvers; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; a number plate violation to conceal identity, guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; shoplifting (third offense), guilty, 30 days in jail, deemed served (Newburyport).
Jay D. Flemmings, 29, 21 Sherrick Ave., Holbrook; racing a motor vehicle, generally continued for three months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Newburyport).
Francisco Martinez, 40, 64 Sanford St., No. 64, Chicopee; unlawful possession of fireworks, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Marcos Correia-Desouza, 23, 8 Bloomingdale Court, Worcester; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, not responsible (Newbury).
Matthew Wachowick, 28, 9 Conover Way, Bradford; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two months while on probation, 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for a year; disorderly conduct, dismissed; speeding in violation of special regulations, not responsible (West Newbury).
