The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Jan. 5, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Joseph Flowers, 37, 71 Brockton Ave., Haverhill; possession of a Class B substance, guilty, $200 fine; assault and battery on a police officer, dismissed; disorderly conduct, guilty, filed; resisting arrest, guilty, $250 fine, $250 restitution to police officer; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, dismissed (Amesbury).
Seamus O’Brien, 23, 173 Water St., Apt. 1A, Newburyport; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $250 Head Injury Fund; failure to drive in right lane, not responsible (Newburyport).
Aaron Winchell, 41, 105 Cedar St., No. 1, Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Jan. 10, with Judge William Martin presiding:
John Dematos, 54, 1 Heathwood St., Methuen; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year, do not drive without a license, $50 Victim Witness Fund.
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Jan. 11, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Keith Laureau, 48, 17 Stone Row Lane, Georgetown; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years probation, $750 fine, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license (Salisbury).
Jeffrey A. Lennox, 39, 82 South Main St., Seabrook; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, $105 assessment; a number plate violation, responsible, $35 assessment (Salisbury).
