The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Jan. 18, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Wayne O’Harty, 49, 193 Elm St., Salisbury; driving while under the influence off alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year-loss of license, $750 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Jan. 19, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Ciro Brunes De Salas Neto, 20, 4 Frye St., Lowell; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Ronald O”Laughlin, 61, 8 Carriage Hill Road, No. 12, Amesbury; keeping a noisy and disorderly house, guilty, filed (Amesbury).
Lee Cwalina, 32, 17 Franz St., Springfield; intimidating a witness, guilty, 60 days in jail, deemed served; giving false report to emergency response service provider, guilty, 60 days in jail, deemed served; filing a false crime report, guilty, 60 days in jail, deemed served; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed (Rowley).
Allan F. Lewis Jr., 48, 74C Roper St., Lowell; driving while under the influence of drugs (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VW; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for two years; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; speeding, not responsible (Amesbury).
Michael Harris, 39, 137 Pleasant Valley Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $200 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed (Amesbury).
Desiree McDonough, 38, 14 Hope Drive, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle,. all generally continued for four months, $200 court costs total (Amesbury).
Joseph Benton, 51, 25 Adams St., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Iago Lauveres, 25, 9 Rosewood Drive, Ipswich; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $200 assessment (Newbury).
