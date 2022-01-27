The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Jan. 20, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Nicholas P. Kay, 60, 23 Friend St., Amesbury; disorderly conduct, generally continued for nine months, remain alcohol free, and write letters of apology to police officers; resisting arrest, generally continued for nine months (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Jan. 24, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Daniel Shea, 20, 97 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Jan. 25, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Lisa Zaia, 51, 167 Middle St., West Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, dismissed on $100 court costs (West Newbury).
Annamrie Langlois, 37, 5 Railroad Ave., second floor, Salisbury; assault and battery of a family/household member, continued without a finding for a year, stay away and no contact with the victim, $200 court costs, $50 Victims Witness Fund, $50 domestic violence fee (Salisbury).
