District Court
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, June, 29, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Bradley Friedman, 27, 156 Fleet St., Portsmouth, N.H.; assault and battery, continued without a finding for a year, $200 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, June 30, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Mark Blasavage, 48, 54 Locust St., Salisbury; wanton destruction of property less than $1,200, admission to sufficient facts, six months of probation, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, July 1, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Stephen Torricelli, 53, 25 Annawan Ave., Wrentham; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for 18 months, use GPS tracking device for six months, stay away, no contact and no abuse of victim, $50 VWF, $350 batterer's fee, $50 domestic violence fee (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, July 5, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Joseph Frontiero, 56, 31 Eagle Hill Road, Ipswich; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF (Amesbury).
Josue Mendez Antuens, 21, 45 Main St., No. 2, Woburn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newburyport).
Robert Jackson, 59, 500 Colvin Ave., Buffalo, N.Y.; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, $1,500 fine, $50 VWF, $50 domestic violence fee (Newburyport).
Keith Ellison, 30, 1 Linda Lane, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Salisbury).
