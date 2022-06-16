District Court
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, June 8, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Aaron T. Bennett, 45, 79 Columbus Ave., Somerville; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed, $50 Victim Witness Fund; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, June 9, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Orlando Paulino, 24, 161 Broad St., third floor, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender, guilty, 57 days in jail, deemed served, $625 fine, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, 57 days in jail, deemed served, $250 Head Injury Fund; failure to stop for police, guilty, filed; failure to stop or yield, a motor vehicle lights violation and speeding, all not responsible (Salisbury).
Samantha Spero, 32, 635 West Lowell Ave., Haverhill; defrauding an innkeeper of more than $100, generally continued for six months, $670 restitution to motel (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, June 13, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Daniel Fowler, 24, 20 Wayland Circle, Exeter, New Hampshire; carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, all dismissed; disorderly conduct, guilty, filed; resisting arrest, guilty, two years of probation, $50 VWF; possession of a Class B substance (two counts), dismissed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, June 13, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Eduardo Velez, 33, 273 Lexington St., No. 2, Boston; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs; speeding, responsible, filed (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, June 14, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Shyam Khadka, 32, 68 Williams Ave., Lynn; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Newbury).
Nelson T. Perez Jr., 52, 96 Center St., Methuen; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for two years, $300 court costs, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Stephanie D. Smith, 48, 8 Sunset Terrace, Merrimac; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, responsible, $40 assessment; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
Thomas E. Lowe, 46, 88 North Ave., Haverhill; disorderly conduct, guilty, $62.50 fine, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Michael C. Curtis, 22, 216 Wilson St., No. 2, Haverhill; disorderly conduct, dismissed; assault and battery on a police officer, continued without a finding for 11 months, $200 court costs, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Kyle Hardisty, 27, 671 Cross Country Road, Pembroke, New Hampshire; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (West Newbury).
Shirley Bachini, 25, 5231 Avalon Drive, Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
