District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, June 23, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Eddy Gonzalez, 46, 123 Market Square, No. 5, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $200 assessment; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
Peter Tsardonis, 54, 285 Pleasant St., No. 1, Winthrop; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, each generally continued for three months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, June 27, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
John Moresco, 52, 2 Dunvegan Drive, Merrimac; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newburyport).
Noah Paquette, 23, 26 Harrys Way, Colebrook, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, June 28, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Matthew Faino, 43, 5 Adams St., Merrimac; vandalizing property (four counts), admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, 14 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation, no firearms, weapons, BB guns or slings, complete a mental health evaluation; resisting arrest, admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, 14 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation; assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts), admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, 14 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation, stay away from victims and their addresses (Merrimac).
