District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, May 27, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Benjamin A. Leahy, 41, 131 Whittier Meadows Drive, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years in jail, sentence suspended 30 months while on probation, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear SCRAM monitoring device, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding in violation of special regulations, not responsible; failure to stop for a school bus, responsible, filed (Amesbury); driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years in jail, sentence suspended 30 months while on probation, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear SCRAM monitoring device, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Rowley).
Matthew Gagne, 30, 11 S. Main St., Apt. C, Seabrook; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF: open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Anthony Tinkha m, 43, 30 Forest St., Byfield; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Jose Merle, 50, 25 Bennington St., No. 2, Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $200 assessment; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 31, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Geraldo A. Rodrigues, 50, 9 Rosewood St., Ipswich; leaving the scene of property damage, guilty, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation, do not drive without a license, $50 VWF; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Matthew Motta, 38, 223 Beach Road, Salisbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
Joseph R. Heil, 22, 803 Haverhill St., Apt. C9, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newburyport).
Tuần Nguyễn, 34, 626 Reed St., Philadelphia; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Erwin Figuereo Segura, 20, 10 Stearns Ave., Lawrence; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
Eudes Nunes, 32, 10 Mill St., Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; failing to slow, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Vinicios Cunha, 23, 14 Taralli Terrace, Framingham; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Salisbury).
