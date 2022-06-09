The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, June 1, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Patrick Eklund, 28, 75 Billings St., No. 2, Quincy; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for 18 months, complete State Courts Against Road Rage course, $200 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for 18 months (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, June 2, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Tara MacGregor, 43, 5 Adams St., Merrimac; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a number plate violation to conceal identity, both continued without a finding for 18 months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle and no inspection sticker, both not responsible (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, June 3, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Brett Gates, 29, 55 Summer St., Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, June 6, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Camden Tinkham, 18, 17 L St., Newburyport; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an registered motor vehicle, not responsible; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Nelson Taday, 29, 49A Berkeley St., No. 2, Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, June 7, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Reginaldo Andrade, 43, 666 Farm Road, Marlborough; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, generally continued for six months; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
Amauri De Oliveira, 31, 80 Irving St., Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Dermot Bolger, 54, 55 Sparhawk St, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; speeding, not responsible (Amesbury).
Wanderson Costa, 49, 6 Gloucester St., Methuen; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a motor vehicle brakes violation, not responsible (West Newbury).
Alison Wahn, 46, 9 Newton Road, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
David Leavitt, 50, 3 Millstone Lane, Byfield; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim, $50 VWF (Newbury).
