The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 8, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Timothy J. Grey, 28, 63 Elm St., No. 5, Winchendon; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; registration sticker missing, not responsible (Newburyport).
Diogene Panchano Sanchez, 21, 218 Park St., No. 2, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, not responsible (Merrimac).
Graham Hill-Whilton, 36, 181 High St., Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $750 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 9, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Anna M. Belmonte, 29, 39 Greenwood St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Ifunanya Moghalu, 29, 104 Whitehall Road, No. 5, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Agapito Barera Palacios, 34, 38 Elm St, No, 4, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 10, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Thomas A. Gynan, 24, 75 Main St., No. 202, Amesbury; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, restitution to be determined, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 Head Injury Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
David Daneau, 39, 29 Central Ave., No. 4, Salisbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Salisbury); unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Christopher Cheney, 59, 158 Crane Neck St., West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, one year probation, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund, 90-day loss of license; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, March 11, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Anthony Martin, 39, 373 Elm St., Apt. S, West Bridgewater; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $650 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, $625 fine; possession of a Class B drug, guilty, two years of probation (Amesbury).
Nicholas Sciucco, 40, 110 Elm St., No. 1, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $200 court costs (Rowley).
Erly Santos Silveira, 32, 101 West Water St., Rockland; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Jeremy Paine, 32, 207 N. End Blvd., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for four months (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, March 14, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sergei Dyer, 27, 17 Winward Drive, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months, $50 Victim Witness Fund; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a number plate violation to conceal identity, both continued without a finding for six months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, dismissed (Salisbury); operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $50 Victim Witness Fund; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, continued without a finding for six months (Newburyport).
Matthew Twombly, 38, 61 Maple St., Middleton; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (West Newbury).
Adam Boucher Jr., 27, 52 Elm St., Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a motor vehicle lights violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Patricia A. Devito, 62, 8 Carriage Hill Road, Amesbury; keeping a noisy and disorderly house, generally continued for six months (Amesbury).
Jillian Tsiplakis, 34, 12 Shady Lane, Plaistow, N.H.; violation of an abuse prevention order, continued without a finding for nine months, abide by restraining order, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.