The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 15, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Cuong D. Pham, 59, 5 Kettle Way, Dracut; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newburyport).
Ganesh B. Bistra, 44, 37 Pond St., No. 1, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (West Newbury).
Jennifer Hunter, 39, 164 Whitehall Road, B3A15, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended one year while on probation, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Kathryn T. Cronin, 40, 803 Haverhill St., Apt. C9, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), guilty, two years in jail, six months to be served, balance suspended for two years while on probation, eight-year loss of license, remain alcohol free with SCRAM monitoring device, $1,250 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, filed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 16, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Courtney Farnham, 38, 23 Clarks Road, No. 303, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed (Merrimac).
Mike S. Tom, 60 32 Jackson St., Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender with criminal charges, guilty, 18 months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed (Newbury).
