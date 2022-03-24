The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, March 21, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Amanda Bettencourt, 26, 28 Mason Court, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
Jasmine J. White, 23, 33 Essex St., first floor, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; an equipment violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Rodolfo Leguen, 32, 7 Lancelot Court, No. 15, Salem, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $300 court costs; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, $105 assessment; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, not responsible (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, March 22, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Daryl E Journeay, 51, 613 Main St., West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, 2½ years in jail, sentence suspended three years while on probation, one-year home confinement, wear GPS monitoring device, two-year loss of license, remain alcohol free with SCRAM device for three years, $600 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.