District Court
The following jury trial occurred Tuesday, Feb. 22, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Paul Acerno, 40, 278 Village Road, No. 2, Westmoreland, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), not guilty; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, $500 assessment; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Feb. 22, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marc A. Ketchen Jr., 42, 14 Adams St., Merrimac; assault and battery, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim; reckless endangerment of child, dismissed (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Feb. 24, with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
Nicholas A. Ferreira, 31, 250 North End Blvd., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year, $50 Victim Witness Fund; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed; a number plate violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
William T. Pace, 54, 6 Bartlett St., Merrimac; disorderly conduct (subsequent offense), guilty, nine months of probation, remain drug and alcohol free, use SCRAM alcohol monitoring device, no abuse of victim, $50 VWF (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Feb. 28, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Calvin Corthell, 29, 71 Newton Road, Plaistow, New Hampshire; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, complete inpatient treatment program, two-year license loss, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF(Salisbury).
Laura Picarillo, 54, 138 Tyngsborough Road, No. 7, North Chelmsford; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Jillian Devlin, 28, 20 Chandler Drive, Atkinson, New Hampshire; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 1, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Devon Dickson, 28, 463 Winnacunnet Road, No. 108, Hampton, N.H.; abandoning a motor vehicle, generally continued for four months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Kenneth Gallant, 44, 85 Bay State Road, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.