The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 23, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Jeremiath Hakundy, 49, 78 Washington Square, East, No. 34, Salem, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Matthew Dionne, 31, 4 Rondeau St., Amesbury; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, generally continued for six months, complete State Courts Against Road Rage course, attend half-day Brains at Risk class; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 24, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Michael G. Deluca, 48, 75 Riverview St., Haverhill; breaking and entering of a building nighttime for felony, intimidating a witness, threat to commit a crime, assault and battery on family/household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, all dismissed upon indictment in Superior Court (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, March 25, with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
Anthony Vazza, 50, 677 South St., Tewksbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year, $50 Victim Witness Fund; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
Donna Coyner, 56, 13 Dock Lane, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
Damielyn Sanchez, 26, 30 Nesmith St., No. 1, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; failure to notify Registry of Motor Vehicles of name/address change, not responsible; no inspection sticker, responsible, $50 assessment (Amesbury); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; no inspection sticker, not responsible (West Newbury).
Lauryn Hobson, 20, 224B Drakeside Road, Hampton, N.H.: operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months (Amesbury).
Sierra Verde, 21, 210 Manor Road, Beverly; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; speeding, responsible, $205 assessment; motor vehicle not meeting Registry of Motor Vehicles standards, not responsible; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Gustavo Pereira, 31, 7 Newbern Ave., Apt. E1, Medford; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, not responsible (Amesbury).
Vando DeOliveira Junior, 24, 539 Lincoln Ave., No. 2, Saugus; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, not responsible (Newburyport).
Marcus Wilson, 40, 21 Perkins St., No. 13, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; speeding in violation of special regulations, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, March 28 with Judge William Martin presiding:
Eduardo Gonzalez, 24, 8K Warren St., Bradford; possession of a Class D substance to distribute, continued without a finding for a year; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, $105 assessment; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
Angelo Cearasvolo, 72, 6 Newton Road, Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for six months; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for six months, $500 restitution.
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 29, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Joshua D. West, 30, 164 Whitehall Road, B1A25, Amesbury; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, one-year probation, no abuse of victim, $50 VWF, $350 batterer’s fee, $50 domestic violence fee (Amesbury).
Jomar I. Bastista, 22, 11 Tremont St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Merrimac).
Colin Voloshin, 22, 92 Runnells Road, Concord, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; failing to drive in right lane, not responsible (Newbury).
Erica Eaton, 44, 14 Arthur Gordon Drive, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for a year, $200 court costs; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Rowley).
Scott Grondin, 36, 106 Friend St., No. 2, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (Amesbury).
Jaime Crotijo, 41, 50 Agawam St., Lowell; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Thomas J. Paradise, 63, 23 Jefferson St., Newburyport; forging/misusing Registry of Motor Vehicles document, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, not responsible; a motor vehicle lights violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
