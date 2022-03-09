The following jury trial occurred Wednesday, March 2, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Trevor A. Stauble, 25, 9 Cranston Ave., Groveland; driving while under the influence of alcohol, not guilty; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, not guilty; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $105 assessment; speeding, responsible, $255 assessment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 2, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Pebbles Rodriguez, 26, 4 Birchwood Court, No. 203, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Teyro McGee, 42, 36 Grove St., No. 3, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for a year; a number plate violation, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Dylan F. Cox, 36, 7 Fruit St., No. 1, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $300 court costs (Amesbury).
Elizabeth Wilmot, 56, 63 Pike St., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Leonard Kenney, 40, 29B Elm St., Apt. 204B, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Marios Samardzic, 21, 129 Lowell St., No. 8, Peabody; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year; complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; speeding, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Gedeanderson Dasilva, 21, 126 Beaver St., No. 74, Framingham; breaking and entering daytime for a felony (person in fear), dismissed; violating an abuse prevention order, continued without a finding for a year, no abuse of victim, (was held in custody for 113 days); intimidation of a witness, dismissed (Newburyport).
Aidan McAdams, 22, 24 Hanover St., Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; speeding, responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 3, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Gina Cerza, 41, 44 Winding Oaks Way, Boxford; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Sean Glabicky, 28, 6 Nichols Road, Peabody; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; speeding, not responsible (Newbury).
Sergio Melendez, 47, 48 Fresh Holes Road, Hyannis; permitting unlicensed or suspended operation of a motor vehicle, generally continued for three months, $100 court costs (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, March 7, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Scott L. Roberson-Turman, 30, 98 Pembersont St., No. 32, Dracut; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed, $100 on court costs; a number plate violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Suzanne A. Porter, 51, 30 Baker St., Lexington; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation and speeding, both not responsible (Salisbury).
The following bench trial occurred Tuesday, March 8, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Daniel Duggan, 46, 10 Vermont Ave., Saugus; driving while under the influence of alcohol, not guilty (Merrimac).
