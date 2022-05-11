The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 3, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Erika Almanzar, 20, 164 Exchange St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, admission to sufficient facts, two days in jail, deemed served; speeding, responsible, $365 assessment (Merrimac).
Dana Mangsen, 39, 1014 Boylston St., No. 1, Worcester; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, nine months in jail, sentence suspended for two years while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, two-year loss of license, 14-day inpatient treatment program, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both responsible, filed (Rowley).
Sarah A. Treadwell, 20, 49 Linden St., Rochester, N.H.; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for a six months, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, May 5, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Luis Cruz, 28, 99 Blaisdell St. No. 3, Haverhill; possession of a Class B substance (subsequent offense), guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; operator using a mobile phone improperly, not responsible (Salisbury); possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, nolle prosequi; using a motor vehicle without authority, guilty, 30 days in jail, deemed served (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, May 5, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Juan Ramos, 75, 54 Meadow Court, No. 1, Lynn; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF (Newbury).
Zeth Folds, 21, 14 Independent St., Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Rowley).
Charles Herbeck III, 46, 29 Central Ave., No. 9, Salisbury; trespassing, guilty, 30 days in jail (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, May 6, with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Joseph Dyeak, 56, 35 W. Main St., No. 201, Merrimac; violating an abuse prevention order (two counts), continued without a finding for 18 months, abide by restraining order, no contact with victim (Merrimac).
Lucinte Dasilva, 50, 16 Wimbledon Drive, West Yarmouth; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Newburyport); unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Amesbury).
Kabir Serrano Marrero, 30, 212 Winter St., No. 3, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, all generally continued for six months (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, May 9, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Gean Martins, 27, 83 Central Ave., No. 14, Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Jason Beckwith, 31, 22 Market St., Newburyport; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (West Newbury).
Richard Yeaton, 35, 9 Jon St., Salisbury; assault and battery on family/household member, generally continued for six months, no abuse of victim, begin mental health treatment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, May 10, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Luke V. Fauci, 36, 7 Joseph Smith Lane, Boxford; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, registration not in possession and no inspection sticker, all not responsible; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Newburyport).
