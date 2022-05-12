Newburyport District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 10, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Andre J. Swanson, 46, no fixed address, Seabrook; disorderly conduct, guilty, $50 fine, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Ruben Davila, 41, 30B Summer St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, 60 days in jail; no inspection sticker and a motor vehicle lights violation, both responsible, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, May 11, with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
Erlin Suarez, 24, 93 Phillips St., first floor, Methuen; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Ashley Arruda, 31, 7 Maple Ave., No. 5, Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for three months (Amesbury).
Hizri Doday De Leon Can, 34, 21 Highland Ave., No. 1, Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed; no seat belt, not responsible (Newburyport).
Patrick Manzi, 28, 71 Ashley Place, Reading; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months, $200 court costs; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
John Dennis, 44, 26 Wilson St., No. 1, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, one year in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
