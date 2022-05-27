District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, May 20, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Kevin Pond, 42, 246 Tiger Hill Road, West Bethel, Maine; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, both dismissed; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failing to stop/yield, nothing not responsible (Salisbury).
Colin M. Arnold, 29, 11 Llewellyn Drive, Westfield; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Newbury).
Kaleab Geberemeskeale, 24, 209 Heath St., No. 20, Jamaica Plain; receiving stolen property less than $1,200 and conspiracy, both generally continued for two years (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, May 23, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Ghabrielle DeCarvalho, 27, 33 Turkey Shore Drive, Ipswich; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year (Rowley).
Sean Vogler, 42, 3 Highback Road, Salisbury; criminal harassment, guilty, six months in jail; criminal harassment, dismissed (Salisbury).
Edgar Cabrera Pichardo, 31, 178 Walnut St., Apt. F12, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Keith Gray, 34, 55 Church St., first floor, Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, continued without a finding for six months, $100 court costs, $50 VWF; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months (Merrimac).
The following bench/jury trial occurred Tuesday, May 24, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Lynette S. Silva, 46, 14 Sparkle Drive, No. 2123, Lawrence; driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), guilty, two-and-a-half years in jail, one year to be served, balance suspended three years while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, eight-year loss of license, wear SCRAM monitoring device for a year after release from jail, $1,875 fine, $250 HIF, $90 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, three years probation, $250 HIF (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, May 24, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James W. Adams, 40, 6 Wayside Ave., Byfield; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, May 24, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Julian Sosa, 34, 13 Hill St., Amesbury; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for six months, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $200 court costs, $50 VWF; disorderly conduct, continued without a finding for six months; assault, dismissed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, May 25, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Axel E. Colon, 21, 170 Washington St., No. 805, Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
Rita Leal Gomes, 51, 3 Columbia Road, Wakefield; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, not responsible (Newbury).
Zilmar Dos Santos, 42, 13 Macy St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $200 assessment; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $100 assessment (Amesbury).
Eric A. Teal, 45, 672 Wethersfield St., Rowley; assault and battery on family/household member, generally continued for a year, no verbal or physical abuse of victim (Rowley).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.