The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, May 25, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Nicholas Acevez, 34, 2033 Kettle Road, Austin, Colorado; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; an equipment violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Regiane Da Cunha Castro, 35, 19 Depot Square, No. 8, Ipswich; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; a motor vehicle lights violation, not responsible (Rowley).
Kenneth Hogan, 37, 11 Collins St., Apt. C6, Seabrook; disorderly conduct, continued without a finding for three moths, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Maximiliano Lopez-Chavez, 37, 51 Rock Ave., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; a motor vehicle carrier safety violation (two counts), responsible, $35 assessment each (Rowley).
Kendra Rezza, 23, 56 Birch Meadow Road, Merrimac; uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; registration not in possession, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, May 26, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Ashley Brown, 32, 191 Beach Road, Apt. C115, Salisbury; possession of a class substance (subsequent offense), guilty, $135 fine, $90 VWF; possession of a class B substance, guilty, $125 fine (Salisbury).
