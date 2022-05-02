The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, April 25, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Joshua Gagne, 43. 18 Bradfields Drive, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding in violation of special regulations, not responsible (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, April 25, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Scott Bradley, 51, 252 Main St,. Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (Amesbury).
Molly Middleton, 31, 37 Dodge St., Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, generally continued for a year, $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, generally continued for a year; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, April 26, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Frank Baez, 25, 39 Hollander St. No. 2, Boston; fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, nolle prosequi (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, April 26, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Diane Mondello, 59, 53 Myron Road, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 28, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Victor Aparicio, 40, 1 Arlington St., No. 2, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months, $100 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 28, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Madison Bowen, 21, 93 Haverhill St., Rowley; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, restitution to be determined, $50 VWF; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, April 29 with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Nicholas Spinelli, 21, 211 Ocean St. No. 2, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; registration sticker missing, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, May 2, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Daniel Sheehan, 43, 10 Birch St., Amesbury; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, completes Brains at Risk class, $300 court costs, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
Tyler Doherty, 22, 146 Oak St., Norton; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; failing to stop/yield, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Soparith Sum, 32, 98 Main St., Plaistow, New Hampshire; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; possession of a class B substance, continued without a finding for six months, $200 court costs; an equipment violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, May 2, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael Curtis, 22, 216 Wilson St., No. 2, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Samantha Sousa, 37, 22 Spring St., Amesbury; assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for a year, no abuse of victim, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
