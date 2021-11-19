The follow jury trial occurred Monday, Nov. 8, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
John S. Mateo, 63, 774 Mays Blvd., No. 10, Incline Village, Nevada; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), not guilty (Newbury).
The follow jury trial occurred Wednesday, Nov. 10, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Donald E. Cox, 36, 595 E. Broadway, Haverhill; larceny over $250 from a person over 60/disabled, not guilty (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Nov. 10, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Alex Navarro, 34, 20 Bridge Road, Salisbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, dismissed; assault and battery, continued without a finding for a year, complete anger management course, no abuse of family members, $200 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
Charles A. Walsh, 19, 28 Baileys Lane, West Newbury; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, four months generally continued, attend half-day Brains at Risk class; failure to keep right, not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Nov. 10, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jonathan J. Hussey, 32, 8 Russia St., Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed; speeding and a marked lanes violation, both not responsible (Merrimac).
Jamie L. Perry, 34, 7 Killarney Court, Veazie, Maine; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, restitution to be determined; a marked lanes violation and speeding, both not responsible (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Nov. 15, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Donald T. McVay, 34, 25B Oak St., Peabody; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Rowley).
